Brands play fast and furious on two wheels to tap 125cc scooter segment

As the Indian scooter market matures, automobile companies are pulling out all stops in expanding their brand footprint in the category. They are stepping up the pace of launches, expanding the range and over the past month and more, companies such as TVS Motors, Hero MotoCorp, Piaggio and Yamaha are raising the dust in the hitherto slow-paced 125cc segment, changing their product and branding strategies to suit a changing customer.

The consumer is trading up, say companies. They want more than fuel efficiency and mileage from their bikes; sleek, powerful, tech-enabled speed ...