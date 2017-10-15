Brands play the emotional card this festive season

An old professor sits, visibly uncomfortable and distinctly out-of-place on a plush sofa, but is overwhelmed when a former student who has quite clearly done well for himself, goes out of his way to make his mentor feel special and makes him a cup of tea just the way he likes it. A mother gets all teary-eyed when her son who has never enough time for her, gives her his phone and himself for an entire day. Emotions are running high all around and the two ads, one for Red Label tea by Ogilvy & Mather and the other for Nokia, by Dentsu, are proving to be more the rule than the exception ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?