Brands zero in on service

Firms such as Samsung and Ford are going back to the promise of superior service

A string of on-screen baddies feature in the latest ad campaign for automaker Ford India. All of them seem to be doing something villainous — spiking a drink, carrying contraband and killing a person. But looks can be deceptive and Ford plays up this aspect well in its ads on service costs involving its brands. What appears expensive may not actually be so is what the automaker is looking to convey in its latest piece of communication. In the process, Ford, best known for four-wheelers such as the Figo, Aspire and Ecosport, is bringing the attention back on a key ...

T E Narasimhan & Arnab Dutta