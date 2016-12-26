Brief Case: Ten notable judgments of the year

Relief for diesel vehicles in NCR M C Mehta vs Union of India: The diesel car sector heaved a sigh of relief when the Supreme Court in August diluted its order passed last year barring registration of luxury vehicles in the National Capital Region. Automobile makers would now have to pay a levy equal to a mere one% of the ex-showroom price of diesel vehicles with an engine capacity above 2,000 cc. The order was passed in the continuing public interest litigation seeking to remedy air and water pollution in Delhi. No penalty for call drops COAI vs Union of India: In ...