Building a 'uber' culture

In contemporary English, “uber” is often used to mean the best or the greatest of its kind. However, in case of ride-hailing company Uber, historical connotations of the word such as macho superiority may be more readily associated with it in the middle of an ongoing leadership crisis that follows allegations of gender discrimination and insensitivity. The chief executive, Travis Kalanick, resigned on Wednesday reportedly in the wake of a “shareholder revolt”. It also comes close in the heels of allegations by a female employee of sexual harassment and gender ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?