Cable news networks have one of their best years in 2016

Just two years ago, cable news channels looked as if they were beginning to fade

For cable television stalwarts like TBS, ESPN, Discovery and Univision, 2016 was not a great year. Cord cutting remained a threat as viewership totals declined by double digits on a percentage basis, and the ratings for programmes, including scripted dramas and sports, on cable and broadcast TV proved, yet again, that fewer people are watching live. But for cable news, it was a banner year. The presidential primaries, the general election and Donald J Trump’s victory proved to be a huge boon for the networks. Fox News, which was rocked by a sexual harassment scandal ...

John Koblin