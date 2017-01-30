Cadbury tickles the palate

With a share of 65 per cent, Mondelez India is the undisputed leader in the Rs 7,500-crore chocolate market in the country. But in a market which has the lowest per capita chocolate consumption in the world, and there is no competition in sight — closest competitor Nestlé has less than 20 per cent market share — Mondelez has its task cut out: How does one keep the spirit of innovation alive and not slip into a fatal ennui. From the looks of it, Mondelez has decided not to let the consumer down. In the past six months, Mondelez India has introduced five ...
