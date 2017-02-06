Campaign logic: Matters of the heart

A new ad campaign by Aviva Life Insurance demonstrates how people can motivate each other to stay healthy

Brand: Aviva Budget: Rs 10 crore Agency: Contract Advertising Life Insurance is an extremely commoditised and cluttered market in India. There is little differentiation in terms of product proposition, features and prices offered by different brands to the extent that even their communication seems identical. So the best way to stand out is to take an emotional stance rather than send out a product-centric message. Aviva Life Insurance, which has launched a heart insurance plan (Aviva Heart Care) for couples in India, has unveiled three television commercials ...

Sangeeta Tanwar