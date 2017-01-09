Campaign Logic: Perceptions can be misleading

A new ad campaign by Ford India hopes to dispel the myth that its cars are high-maintenance

Brand: Ford India Budget: Rs 12 crore Agency: Global Team Blue India Buying a house, a child’s wedding and purchase of a car are the top three high-value purchases in the life of an average Indian consumer. Indeed, before purchasing a car, apart from the upfront cost, a buyer also researches the overall cost of ownership and the service experience during the entire ownership period. Recognising this, Ford India has set out to dispel the myth that its cars are expensive to maintain. In a new campaign the automaker claims that its ...

Sangeeta Tanwar