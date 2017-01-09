Can the SC legally intervene in economic policy?

The Supreme Court can intervene only if the legislation is seen to violate fundamental rights

The Supreme Court (SC) has referred the issue of demonetisation to a constitutional bench of five judges. It has framed nine issues for decision and the seventh issue is whether the apex court can intervene in economic policy. It has always been accepted in various judgments of the SC that economic policy is not justiciable. It is already a settled issue that the apex court cannot intervene unless any fundamental right has been violated. Therefore, to raise this issue again is practically to decide it as a review petition. There are several judgments on the issue. In the ...

Sukumar Mukhopadhyay