Canada's pension fund CDPQ bets big on India story with $4.5 bn investment

Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), the second largest pension fund in Canada has made a total investment of $ 4.5 billion since opening its office in the country in April 2016. Founded in 1965, CDPQ manages at least $298 billion of assets globally. “India is one of our key growth markets.

We have established quality partnerships and are working on some promising relationships that will be developed over the next two-three years,” said Cesaltine Gregorio, senior advisory director for the fund. In October 2016, CDPQ entered into a ...