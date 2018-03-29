Canadian pension fund CDPQ backs Nilekani-Aggarwal's mid-market fund

(CDPQ) has invested $20 million in the maiden growth fund of Fundamentum, a venture capital firm by founder Nandan Nilekani and veteran venture capitalist Sanjeev Aggarwal.

Fundamentum is a scale-up platform for mid-stage technology companies in India, which benefits from the experience of its two founders, Nandan Nilekani (co-founder of Infosys) and Sanjeev Aggarwal (founder of Daksh, Helion), alongside a network of entrepreneurs and key investors.

With a target size of approximately $100 million, - Fund I is expected to invest an average of up to $15 million in select start-ups. It will focus on investments in consumer and enterprise technology businesses across retail, logistics, travel and outsourcing. Fundamentum will combine financial and intellectual capital to scale these businesses.