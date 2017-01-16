Captain Cool and a tactical genius: Dissecting the captaincy of M S Dhoni

The evening of June 23, 2013 in Birmingham was doleful and blustery, as the English West Midlands were besieged by a torrential downpour that did not relent for several hours. It was one of those forlorn days that often make you fully ponder the idiosyncrasies of the confounding phenomenon that is called the English summer. Over at Edgbaston, India and England were in the midst of a thriller. The Champions Trophy final had been reduced to 20 overs a side, and the hosts were making a hash of their pursuit of India’s 129. Soon, as James Tredwell hopelessly tried to hoick ...