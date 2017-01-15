Cargill's tech drive in retail

The world’s second largest edible oil market, India, is a crowded place to be in. There are as many as 500 brands vying for consumers’ wallet share and shelf space in their kitchen. In a commodity market with little product differentiation and thin margins, players have no choice but to invest heavily in marketing activities to create a buzz around the brand and leverage technology to minimise operational inefficiency to drive growth. Cargill Foods India Limited, for one, is investing heavily in automation tools and data analytics to improve sales efficiency ...

Sangeeta Tanwar