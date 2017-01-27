CBEC chief red-flags issues over GST in front of Jaitley

Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC) Chairman on Friday raised concerns over the proposed goods and services tax (GST) on behalf of excise and service tax officials on the same dais where Finance Minister was present.

There is lingering fear among tax officials that their work will be reduced because of the division of the administrative turf proposed in the regime.



The occasion was Customs day, but officials were not pleased with the way the Centre bowed down to states over division of administrative control between the Union and state governments.

Shah drew Jaitley's attention to “the rising disquiet in the cadre”, saying there were human resource issues in the service.

Jaitley tried to pacify Shah, saying any such disquiet would come down as will create ample opportunities.

“Therefore even though you have two parallel machineries which could now be converging into similar kind of activities and shared responsibility, I think the future will stand witness to the fact that there will be adequate amount of opportunities to be created and therefore the kind of disquiet in service, the kind of personal pressure I see on you should reduce as there is no real occasion for a fear of this kind or a sense of insecurity for anyone in this service,” he told Shah.

The finance minister said change and evolution are an integral part of any economic order, and they are never held back because the nature of responsibility was going to change.

“This is an ongoing process; it will continue and we will all have to adjust ourselves with this particular change. I can only assure you that there is no reason for disquiet, you can go and have a comfortable sleep tonight,” he told the revenue officials.

Jaitley said officials should have no insecurity as enough work and opportunities would be available to them in the new indirect tax regime.

“I see no reason really for disquiet for the simple reason (that) opportunities which are available to people in service and the matter of policy and constitutional guarantee are all protected,” he said.

Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia told the officers they would have enough work to do under GST.

The IRS Association recently expressed concern over some of the decisions taken by the Council, headed by Jaitley. The meeting was attended by Shah.

Another association of central revenue employees had raised similar objections and threatened to take legal recourse in case their concerns were not addressed.

It had also termed as "illegal" certain decisions taken by the Council and demanded that those be corrected.

The Council had decided the states would have the power to assess and administer 90 per cent of the taxpayers with annual turnover of less than ~1.5 crore, while the remaining would be controlled by the Centre. Over this threshold, the states and Centre would have administrative control over assessees in the ratio of 50:50.

In a series of tweets, the IRS Association asked the chairman if he could guide the thousands of service officers looking up to them. They also took up the issue of promotions with him.

At the Investiture Ceremony 2017 and International Customs Day 2017 organised by the here, Jaitley said only the nature of activity would change because there would be one national sales tax replacing an array of central and state levies such as excise duty, service tax and value-added tax (VAT).

“Important changes and evolutions which take place are never put on the back-burner” just because the people who conduct the activity would now have to work in an altered form and environment, he said.

The number of people required as well as the kind of opportunity would remain unchanged except that the nature of activity itself changed, he said.

GST, Jaitley said, had for the past several years been considered as a larger part of policy consensus in India and an important taxation reform that would lead to the economic integration of the country.

“Once it takes place you have a situation where taxes (that) are levied by the state (and) by Centre (will) all be integrated into one and therefore resulting in one assessment.

“Multiple systems on assessment which is there at present will evolve into a newer kind of system,” he said.

Jaitley said the revenue to be collected was going to expand and there would be expansion of economic activity as well.