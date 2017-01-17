Changes in US put Indian pharma's R&D to test

Indian pharmaceutical companies were dogged by concerns over quality issues, poor regulatory compliance and price fixing in 2016. But even as they made news for the wrong reasons, beneath the surface, a bigger change was under way. Over the past year, many companies have started to rework their strategy in a bid to move up the value chain and build a pipeline of specialty products to align themselves to the new reality of the US market where the number of simple molecules going off patent is set to fall in the coming years. According to Morgan Stanley India Executive ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?