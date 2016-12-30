CHESS#1232

Magnus Carlsen has been the world’s best player for a major part in the last seven years. He first hit #1 in January 2010. He’s been #1 continuously since July 2011. He won the world title in 2013, ousting Viswanathan Anand. In 2016, Carlsen showed the first signs of mortality. Challenger Sergei Karjakin fought a bitterly contested title match that went to tiebreakers. In the end, Carlsen kept his crown. But the halo has been destroyed. The Norwegian made errors under pressure. Every player with title ambitions will have taken note. Several members ...

Devangshu Datta