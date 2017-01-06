CHESS#1233

Almost every strong player in the world had a crack at the World Rapids and World Blitz championships. Both tournaments were played out as long Swiss systems. The rapids consisted of 15 rounds played over three days, at 15 minutes/ game and 10 second increment/move. The blitz was played as a 21 rounder, at 3 minutes with 2 seconds increment. Any Swiss has inherent "upset factors" due to variables like unknown pairings which makes specific preparation hard, and sheer luck of the draw. Short time controls also mean more errors. A long Swiss irons ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?