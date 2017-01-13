CHESS#1234

The Delhi Open tends to set a new participation record every year. The 15th edition has 1,800 participants spread across three groups with a total prize fund of Rs 51,51,000. The top seed is Farrukh Amonatov (2619) of Tajikistan. The top group features 27 GMs and 24 IMs and there are generous prizes down the line. This tournament will run concurrent to the Tata Steel Chess Tournament at Wijk An Zee. Magnus Carlsen (2840) is looking to take his fifth title and score a hattrick in consecutive wins. The other 13 are Wesley So (2808), Sergey Karjakin (2785), Levon Aronian ...

Devangshu Datta