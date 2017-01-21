CHESS#1235

Five rounds into the Tata Steel Chess tournament, Wesley So leads with 4 points

Five rounds into the Tata Steel Chess tournament, Wesley So leads with 4 points

Five rounds into the Tata Steel Chess tournament, Wesley So leads with 4 points. The Filipino-American Grandmaster has wins against Richard Rapport, P Harikrishna and Loek Van Wely and draws against Anish Giri and Magnus Carlsen. World champion Carlsen shares second place with Pavel Eljanov (3.5 each). The Ukrainian GM was doing really well until he blundered against Levon Aronian (3) in round five. A pack of six including Giri, Harikrishna, Dmitry Andreikin, Sergey Karjakin, Wei Yi and Radek Wojtaszek all have 50 per cent (2.5 each). Baskaran Adhiban (2) is on a roller ...

Devangshu Datta