CHESS#1236

Ten rounds into the Tata Steel Chess tournament, Wesley So has cemented a lead with 7 points. America's #2 is now the world #3 and he’s unbeaten so far, with wins versus P Harikrishna, Richard Rapport, Loek Van Wely and Radoslaw Wojtaszek. Second place is shared by a huge pack comprising Levon Aronian, Magnus Carlsen, Sergei Karjakin, Wei Yi, and Pavel Eljanov (all 6). Baskaran Adhiban (5.5) is seventh while Harikrishna (5) shares 8th-9th with Anish Giri (5). So’s solidity indicates that the fantastic results of last year were not just the product of a ...