CHESS#1237

Indian GM finished his first Super GM event with an 2800-plus performance

The Tradewise "Super" Open at Gibraltar saw an unusual last-round protest from the world champion, and women's #1 Hou Yifan. The 22-year-old is scrupulously polite but she's also known for strong views and moral courage. Hou has said that she's going to stop playing the women's title cycle (after a final defence against her compatriot Ju Wenjun, who beat her at Gibraltar). She disapproves of the selection method. She also wants to face higher rated players and improve her own game. The Chinese Federation would prefer her to continue contending for the ...

Devangshu Datta