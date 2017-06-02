CHESS#1254

Chess equipment will attract tax at the luxury rate of 28 per cent under GST

Indian chessplayers are just waking up to the realisation that chess is a “luxury” or, at least, chess sets are luxury items, according to the new Goods and Services Tax. Chess equipment along with other board games equipment like Monopoly and Scrabble will attract tax at the luxury rate of 28 per cent under GST. This is harsh, given that millions play chess for pleasure and some 20,000-odd, many from extremely low-income families, play tournaments regularly. The European individual championship is in Minsk this year. It has attracted about 400 players and ...

Devangshu Datta