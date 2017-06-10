CHESS#1255

Chess equipment will attract tax at the luxury rate of 28 per cent under GST

Computers play chess by number-crunching. An “engine”, as chess programs are known, slams through every legal move in a given position. Programming skills are needed to make search more efficient and ensure that evaluations are on the right lines. Fine-tuning search is hard to describe in non-mathematical terms. Improving evaluation can involve the input of "rules" set by programmers, or machine-learning techniques. Programmers can tell an engine to look at factors like direct threats, king safety, material difference, space edge, control of open ...

Devangshu Datta