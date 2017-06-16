CHESS#1256

World champion Magnus Carlsen has been dodgy for a while and may slip down to 2818 by July

Levon Aronian has played sublime chess at the Norway Altibox Tournament to lead with 5 points (+3,=4) from seven games in the 10-player round robin. Hikaru Nakamura (4.5) has also played well. Third is shared by Anish Giri and Vladimir Kramnik (both 4). But these excellent performances have been obscured by the terrible form of homeboy and world champion, Magnus Carlsen. Carlsen (2.5 points, 2 losses & no wins) is sharing last with Maxime Vachier Lagrave (2.5). He was comprehensively outplayed by Aronian and Kramnik. Carlsen’s form has been dodgy for a ...

Devangshu Datta