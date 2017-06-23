CHESS#1257

The Blind Chess Olympiad is also on, in Macedonia

The Blind Chess Olympiad is also on, in Macedonia

The Paris leg of the Grand Chess Tour (GCT) has started and the World Team Championships are on in Khanty Mansiysk. The Blind Chess Olympiad is also on, in Macedonia. The Euro Individual has just concluded. The GCT is a 10-player double round robin. The first set is at rapid controls (25 minutes +10 seconds delay per move). The delay control gives an extra 10 seconds to respond to any move but it doesn’t add up, unlike increments. The second set is blitz (5 minutes +3 secs delay). After three rounds, Magnus Carlsen and Wesley So lead with 2.5 each. Carlsen won versus ...

Devangshua Datta