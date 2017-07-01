CHESS#1258

In the Paris leg of the Grand Chess Tour, Magnus Carlsen stumbled in sight of a win

In the Paris leg of the Grand Chess Tour, Magnus Carlsen stumbled in sight of a win, and Maxime Vachier Lagrave caught up. But Carlsen won a tie-break. He had stormed the Rapid section with 7/9, useful since the rapid games count as double. Carlsen started with 4/4 in the blitz, a double round-robin. He still led by 2 points (combined) with four rounds to go. But he lost to Sergey Karjakin, MVL and Hikaru Nakamura in succession. So, MVL led going into the last round. But Carlsen beat Wesley So while MVL drew, forcing a tiebreaker (both on 24/36). Nakamura took third (23), ...

Devangshu Datta