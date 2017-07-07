CHESS#1259

Magnus Carlsen sizzled at the blitz section of the Grand Chess Tour, Lieven. After the Rapids section, Wesley So (7 points from 9 games) led. Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (6) was second and Carlsen (5.5) shared third with Anish Giri (5.5). Since the Rapids has twice the weight, the gap looked insurmountable. But Carlsen scored an amazing 14.5 points from 18 blitz games. So fell away, scoring only 8.5 while Giri (10) and MVL (10) shared second-third, a distant four points behind. Put together, Carlsen won with 25.5 (doubling rapid score) while So (22.5) and MVL (22) followed. Once ...

Devangshu Datta