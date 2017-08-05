CHESS#1263

Two years ago, Hou Yifan decided that she would quit defending her world title and focus on playing the strongest available opposition. The 23-year-old Chinese GM has had up-and-down results but she’s stuck to it, despite opposition from the Chinese Federation. Her victory at Biel must be a terrific validation. Hou finished with 6.5 points from 9 games and a performance Elo of 2810. She won five games, lost to Pentala Harikrishna and she won in the last round when she had to. Hou’s victims included David Navara and Alexander Morozevich and the legendary ...