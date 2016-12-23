Christopher Clarey: Return of the king

I'm happy that I won Hopman Cup and looking forward to Australian open, says Roger Federer

Summer is coming, the Australian summer, and Roger Federer is preparing to return to competitive tennis in January at the Hopman Cup in Perth after a six-month injury break, the first such extended break of his career. Federer, the 17-time Grand Slam singles champion who is now 35, spoke with The New York Times on Friday from his training base in Dubai about the coming season. Here are some excerpts from the interview, which has been edited and condensed. On his progress after ending his 2016 season in July because of left knee problems: The last five, six months have ...

