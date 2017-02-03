City escape

Last week, just as I was admiring a gigantic sculpture of an open hand raised in the sun, someone whatsapped me a photograph of President Trump, a closed fist raised in triumph after his poorly-attended inauguration. I was in Chandigarh, far away from the tumult of present-day American politics, yet all I could do was reflect on how political discourse has changed over the decades, the open hand of the Nehruvian era being replaced by Trump’s closed fist and high walls. Meanwhile, underneath the Open Hand, there was an amphitheatre where a dance troupe from Rajasthan was rehearsing ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?