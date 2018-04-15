Clients believe in the power of agency brand name: Grey India CMD and CEO

Yashaswini 'Yash' Samat has taken over as Grey India's first woman chairperson and MD this week, boosting a trend that is rapidly gaining ground in domestic ad agencies. She is the third woman in a year to be appointed as an agency head in India after Srija Chatterjee at Publicis Worldwide and Raji Ramaswamy at Contract Advertising.

Samat will also continue leading Grey's biggest client Procter & Gamble in the Asia-Pacific, Middle East and African (AMEA) region. In a conversation with Viveat Susan Pinto, Samat along with Nirvik Singh, chairman & CEO of Grey Group in the ...