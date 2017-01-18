Coca-Cola raises health pitch, eyes PepsiCo's space

Despite its latest launch Aquarius, Coke is behind rival PepsiCo in pushing healthy products

Despite its latest launch Aquarius, Coke is behind rival PepsiCo in pushing healthy products

The timing took many by surprise. It was unusual to say the least. As mercury levels were falling and consumers in general were winding down their activities, it being the fag end of the 2016 calendar year, Coca-Cola India launched Aquarius. Positioned as a hydration drink, that is, one which not only quenches thirst, but is also fortified with minerals, the country’s largest beverage maker chose to advance the launch of the billion-dollar global brand in India. Typically, a hydration drink while an all-season product, is effective, according to industry experts, in summer. ...

Arnab Dutta