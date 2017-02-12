TRENDING ON BS
Risk of earnings downgrades later this year: Herald Van Der Linde
Commodity picks: 13 February, 2017

Prices in Unjha market are trading at Rs 17,950 per quintal

Jeera
Prices in Unjha market are trading at Rs 17,950 per quintal. Prices are expected to trade lower towards Rs  17,500 in the next few months following commencement of arrival of new crop and stock liquidation pressure of old crop.
 


Turmeric
 Prices in Nizamabad are trading at Rs 7,352 per quintal, and are expected to trade lower towards Rs  7,250 given the expectations of higher arrival of new crop and subdued demand.
Prerana Desai,
VP-Research -Edelweiss Agri Services and Credit, Edelweiss Agri Value Chain

