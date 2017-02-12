Commodity picks: 13 February, 2017

Jeera

Prices in Unjha market are trading at Rs 17,950 per quintal. Prices are expected to trade lower towards Rs 17,500 in the next few months following commencement of arrival of new crop and stock liquidation pressure of old crop.



Turmeric

Prices in Nizamabad are trading at Rs 7,352 per quintal, and are expected to trade lower towards Rs 7,250 given the expectations of higher arrival of new crop and subdued demand.

Prerana Desai,

VP-Research -Edelweiss Agri Services and Credit, Edelweiss Agri Value Chain

