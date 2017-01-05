Competition to cap HDFC stock price

After sector leader State Bank of India (SBI) cut lending rates over the weekend, most banks and housing finance companies (HFCs) have followed. Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) also cut lending rates on Tuesday. Rising competition in the segment has forced these cuts at a time when credit demand outlook continues to be bleak. These pressures could weigh on HDFC’s growth, margins and stock price movement in the near term, believe analysts. Suresh Ganapathy, banking analyst at Macquarie Capital, says, “We believe HDFC will witness continued pressure ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?