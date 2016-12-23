Connecting cultures

India-Sri Lanka project shows how two ancient cities have more in common than their age

A cross-cultural India-Sri Lanka project shows how two ancient cities have more in common than their age

A Tale of Two Cities” is a two-year-long, cross-cultural project that brings together eleven Indian and Sri Lankan contemporary artists to look at Varanasi and Anuradhapura in Sri Lanka. Their selection lay in being the oldest inhabited cities in the world, as well as their close ties to Buddhism. The resulting exhibition discusses South Asian history, religion, politics, commercial trade lines, fundamentalism and the role of institutions. Artists Anoli Perera, Bandu Manamperi, Chintan Upadhyay, Jagath Weerasinghe, Manisha Parekh, Manjunath Kamath, Pala Pothupitiye, ...

Ritika Kochhar