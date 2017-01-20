Coolpad Cool 1: Device with 'Cool' features

Coolpad Cool 1 is a powerful device co-created by LeEco and Coolpad. The phone has a lot of features offered by LeEco and the cool quotient of Coolpad. It ticks nearly all the right boxes, in turn, making it one of the best smartphones available under Rs 15,000. The smartphone was put under review to check it’s capabilities in real-life scenarios and here is how the device shaped up during the process. The Coolpad Cool 1 takes its design cue from LeEco smartphones. With a flat panel on the front and thick black bezels on the sides, it features a slightly curved back ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?