Croma plays it smart

Consumer durables retail chain Croma is well on its way to achieving break-even at the operating level in 2017, even as it celebrates 10 years of operations. Infiniti Retail Limited, a 100 per cent subsidiary of Tata Sons, is reportedly hopeful of closing the fiscal year 2017 with revenues of Rs 3,100-3,200 crore in comparison to Rs 2,900 crore in fiscal 2016. At a time when e-commerce players are luring customers with exclusive offerings and deep discounts even in consumer durables and many local electronics retailers are rolling out their chains nationally, how does Croma hope to keep ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?