Croma plays it smart

Retail chain's growing strength lies in a mix of exclusive ties with brands and in-house offerings

Sangeeta Tanwar 

Consumer durables retail chain Croma is well on its way to achieving break-even at the operating level in 2017, even as it celebrates 10 years of operations. Infiniti Retail Limited, a 100 per cent subsidiary of Tata Sons, is reportedly hopeful of closing the fiscal year 2017 with revenues of Rs 3,100-3,200 crore in comparison to Rs 2,900 crore in fiscal 2016. At a time when e-commerce players are luring customers with exclusive offerings and deep discounts even in consumer durables and many local electronics retailers are rolling out their chains nationally, how does Croma hope to keep ...

