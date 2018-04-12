Customer relationship management largest of all software markets: Gartner

At the end of 2017, worldwide customer relationship management (CRM) software revenue overtook that of database management systems (DBMSs), making CRM the largest of all software markets, according to Gartner, Inc.

Worldwide CRM software revenue amounted to $39.5 billion in 2017 overtaking DBMS revenue, which reached $36.8 billion in the same year. “In 2018, CRM software revenue will continue to take the lead of all software markets and be the fastest growing software market with a growth rate of 16 per cent,” said Julian Poulter, research director at Gartner. Poulter ...