Data Tracker: Mapping the digital opportunity in India

While India’s digital user base has expanded phenomenally over the past few years, digital transactions are still way below that of the rest of the world.

It is one-third that of China and one-fourth of the US in most categories. Besides the size of online transactions is also much smaller than other countries, but there is significant potential for brands to innovate with their offerings to drive online growth according to a report by Google and Boston Consulting Group (BCG) Internet users have risen nearly 2x in four years to reach 430 ...