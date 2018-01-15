Data Tracker: Marketing is set to get more automated in 2018, says report

Marketing in 2018 is set to get more automated and will need to adapt to technological needs and innovation much faster. It is no longer enough to know how a customer behaves online.

Customers now have many avatars and a single customer acts in very different ways depending on the channel or platform she uses. The corporate sector needs to understand this phenomenon to be able to ride the trends in marketing technology in 2018. A report, Transformational Martech Trends, by marketing automation agency Netcore Solutions says, “More marketers will embrace an expanded role in ...