Data tracker: Readers ring in good news

81% of monthly newspaper readers engage with the print product, with 51% reading print exclusively

Across the world, the news has not been good for the world of newspapers for some time now. The medium has been written off too many times to keep count. But 2017 could well be the year that brings about a shift in perspectives as a December 2016 Nielsen Scarborough study indicates. “Ever hear the phrase ‘print is dead’? Well if you check with almost 170 million Americans, they’d tell you that nothing could be farther from the truth,” the report said. More than 169 million adults in the US read a newspaper in a month, be it in print, on a ...

Business Standard