Data Tracker: Trading up the premium ladder

Across the world, customers are buying into the premium tag

Across the world, customers are buying into the premium tag

Across the world, customers are buying into the premium tag. The result: growth of the premium sector is outpacing total growth for many categories of fast-moving consumer goods, according to a recent survey by Nielsen*. Rising customer purchase power, a wider array of choices and globalisation are among the factors responsible for customers going in for products and services that are at least 20 per cent more expensive than the average market price. (Click on pictures for details)

Business Standard