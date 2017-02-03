Debating American imperialism

Dewey Arch, initially built of plaster and wood, never became a permanent monument in New York City

Dewey Arch, initially built of plaster and wood, never became a permanent monument in New York City

America’s turn from isolationism to foreign interventionism, often attributed to World War II, was the result of the Spanish-American War and the subsequent American conquest of the Philippines. That is the thesis of the journalist and historian Stephen Kinzer in The True Flag: Theodore Roosevelt, Mark Twain, and the Birth of American Empire. On May 1, 1898, during the Spanish-American War, Admiral George Dewey’s warships crippled the Spanish fleet in Manila Bay in the Philippines, a Spanish colony soon to become an American protectorate until after World War II. ...

Michael Lind/NYT