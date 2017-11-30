Derivatives strategies: Nifty support at 10,200-10,250

The market range-traded through the last week. A series of data releases, coupled with the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI’s) policy review and election results of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, could influence direction. Overall Q2 results were poor but discounted without panic.

The market stayed within the bounds of Nifty 10,250-10,425 in the past five sessions. After hitting a high of 10,490 on November 6, the market reacted to a recent low of 10,094 on November 15. There's a lot of news flow to come. The second quarter GDP (gross domestic product) number, the ...