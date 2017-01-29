Detergent ads make the gender leap

Campaign for Nirma Advance is latest in recent years where brands are speaking to men

The ad is the hard to miss: Actor Hrithik Roshan dancing to a funky tune in a detergent commercial. In the last two months that Nirma Advance, a new variant of the popular Nirma washing powder has been on air, it has evoked sharp reactions, varying from surprise to sheer delight. Surprise because many can’t seem to place why a man is dancing in a detergent commercial and delight because it is fun to watch. But, there are a few who do get the message the ad is conveying: Laundry is not a woman’s job alone and can be enjoyed by anyone including a man if he chooses to do ...

Viveat Susan Pinto