Digital banking users to reach 2 billion this year, says Juniper Research

New forecasts from leading fintech analyst Juniper Research estimates that over two billion users will access retail banking services via smartphones, tablets, PCs and smartwatches in 2018, up 10 per cent year-on-year.

The new research, Retail Banking: Digital Transformation & Disruptor Opportunities 2018-2022, found that accelerated adoption in key emerging markets such as India and China means that mobile banking users now represent 50 per cent of the global banked population. Juniper expects that the number of global mobile banking users will now overtake online users in 2018, two ...