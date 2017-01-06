Dine like royalty

Three luxurious culinary experiences that offer glimpses of ancient stories, myths and fables

Three luxurious culinary experiences that offer glimpses of ancient stories, myths and fables

Enjoy a Nizami meal under the starry skies while the chef regales you with anecdotes about the royal khansamas. Or, opt for a tryst with Akbar’s navratnas in a culinary interpretation of their wit and valour. Or else, embark on a gastronomic quest to uncover the secret recipes of the royal households of India. Each of these three luxurious culinary experiences offers contemporary renditions of ancient stories, myths and fables on a bespoke, handcrafted platter, writes Avantika Bhuyan. The Maharaja Table Luxurious beige-gold sheer drapes separate the ...

Avantika Bhuyan