Discovery launches sports channel DSport

The network launches its first ever sports channel in India

Discovery Networks India has decided to go the sports route for increasing its reach and penetration in the country. The network, which has 11 infotainment channels in India, launched its first sports channel DSports on Monday. With this, it enters a market currently led by broadcasters Star and Sony Pictures Network. Traditionally, Discovery’s content has been skewed towards a metro audience, the SEC A and B markets in the top six to eight metros. However, over the past five years, the network has focused its efforts on creating local content to penetrate deeper into ...

Urvi Malvania