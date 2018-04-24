Disney is pulling out every marketing trick to promote Infinity War

Taking a cue from the years it spent navigating its way through Bollywood’s labyrinthine ways before changing tracks, Disney is pulling out every marketing trick in the book to promote its latest release from the Marvel cinematic universe, Avengers: Infinity War.

The studio says it has upped the marketing budget to double that it spent on Jungle Book, has tied up with more than 60 retail outlets for in-store promotions and merchandise sales and is releasing the movie in three languages apart from English. According to industry estimates, the studio could be spending close to Rs ...